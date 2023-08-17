Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $8,791,916.85 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GO opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after acquiring an additional 889,795 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

