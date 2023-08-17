Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 918 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $406,342.84.

On Friday, May 26th, Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.12. The company had a trading volume of 662,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,141. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.