Insider Selling: Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Vice Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $52,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,466.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ III traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 108,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on III. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

