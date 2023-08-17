Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

