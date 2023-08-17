Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells $68,143.53 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

MC stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

