Insider Selling: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.
Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
