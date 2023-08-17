Insider Selling: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

