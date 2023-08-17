Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $542,494.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $346,533.18.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 381,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Prothena’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

