Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Serio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $282,920.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 1,104,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

