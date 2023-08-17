Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 980 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 210,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,768,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

