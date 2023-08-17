Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $14,347.78. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 329,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Focus Trust stock remained flat at $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

