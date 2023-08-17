Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Sells $230,378.88 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Jeffrey Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TopBuild alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $296.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.