Insider Selling: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $694,122.60 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UPBD stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

