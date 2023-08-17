Insider Selling: WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Major Shareholder Sells 5,406,301 Shares of Stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $1,081,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,065,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WE remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,757,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,581,822. WeWork Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on WE. Mizuho cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 343.1% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 1,437,248,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,073,000 after buying an additional 1,112,900,605 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the second quarter worth $13,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WeWork by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,591,000 after purchasing an additional 535,138 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in WeWork in the second quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the second quarter worth $4,703,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

