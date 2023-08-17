Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

IIIN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 57,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

