Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$219.67.
IFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
