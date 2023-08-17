Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

