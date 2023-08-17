Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $93.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

