InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.7 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

IHG traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 136.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.