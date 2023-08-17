International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.56. 1,198,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,521. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

