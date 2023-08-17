International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 197.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after purchasing an additional 763,195 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IFF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,853. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

