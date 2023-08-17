Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as high as C$12.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 126,082 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

