Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.9% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $91,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,230. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.