Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Shares of ISRG opened at $301.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

