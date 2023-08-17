Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EVMT opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

