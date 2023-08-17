Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.84. 57,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 305,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

