Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $148.23. 2,012,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

