Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 156,555 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,336,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
RPV opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
