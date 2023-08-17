Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 156,555 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,336,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

RPV opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.