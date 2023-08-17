Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 16th (ACAD, ACIU, ALIM, ALLT, AMPH, AMZN, APTO, ARAY, ASND, ASX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 16th:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
