Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 16th (ACAD, ACIU, ALIM, ALLT, AMPH, AMZN, APTO, ARAY, ASND, ASX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 16th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

