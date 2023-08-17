Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires 1,311 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,006.60.

Tucows Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of TSE:TC traded down C$2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.37. 29,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,345. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.62 and a 1-year high of C$70.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,118.19. The firm has a market cap of C$285.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Tucows alerts:

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.