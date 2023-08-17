Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,155. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

