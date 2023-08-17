Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 2,342,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

