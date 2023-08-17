Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.