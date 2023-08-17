Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.53

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 397508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,561,000 after purchasing an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,670,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,319,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

