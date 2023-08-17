iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,545 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

