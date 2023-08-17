iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $220,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

