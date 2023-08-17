iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $322,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,099,000 after buying an additional 373,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Aflac

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

