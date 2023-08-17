iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $404,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

