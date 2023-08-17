iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $109,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ProPetro by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 2.9 %

ProPetro stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,742. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ProPetro

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $70,962.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.