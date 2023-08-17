iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $208,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.63. 9,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

