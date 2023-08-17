iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $250,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 80.3% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 29,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 269,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

FI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.20. 106,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,019. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

