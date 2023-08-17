iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $311,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,065. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.71 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $103,023.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,463.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $103,023.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,463.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,840,991. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

