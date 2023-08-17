iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 132 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HCA opened at $267.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.