iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 122,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,079. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

