iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.46% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $84,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,156,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 516,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 562,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,463,070. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

