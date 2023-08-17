iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $493,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $438.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,018. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

