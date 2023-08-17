iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 75,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.32. 5,755,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241,673. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

