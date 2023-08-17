iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Reduced by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

