iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

