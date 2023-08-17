iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,240,000 after acquiring an additional 529,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 3,208,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,818. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

