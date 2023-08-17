iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $205.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $214.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

